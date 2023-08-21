Marcos Giron 2023 US Open Odds
Marcos Giron meets Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), he was knocked out by Michael Mmoh in the round of 32. Giron's odds to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +40000.
Giron at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Giron's Next Match
Giron will begin play at the US Open by meeting Davidovich Fokina in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).
Marcos Giron Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +40000
Giron Stats
- Giron was defeated in his most recent match, 3-6, 4-6 versus Mmoh in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 22, 2023.
- Through 28 tournaments over the past 12 months, Giron has gone 28-28 and has yet to win a title.
- In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Giron has gone 18-18.
- Through 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Giron has played 24.6 games per match. He won 50.5% of them.
- In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Giron has averaged 24.1 games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Giron has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.
- On hard courts over the past year, Giron has claimed 21.7% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games.
