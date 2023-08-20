The Chicago Cubs (63-59) and Kansas City Royals (40-85) meet on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Cubs will look to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (3-13).

Royals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.24 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Over 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 6.24 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.

Lyles heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs' Hendricks (4-6) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 16 games.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

