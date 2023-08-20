Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 140 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 36 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.321/.502 on the season.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI.

He has a slash line of .256/.299/.435 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for his 17th start of the season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Aug. 15 6.0 7 3 3 4 2 at Mets Aug. 9 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Braves Aug. 4 4.0 8 7 7 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 7.0 8 3 3 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 6.1 4 3 3 4 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 135 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashing .285/.346/.406 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .438 with four walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 112 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .326/.375/.564 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

