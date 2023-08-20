On Sunday, August 20 at 2:20 PM ET, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (63-59) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (40-85) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.24 ERA)

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 59 times and won 34, or 57.6%, of those games.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Cubs have a 3-3 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (32.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious nine times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Massey 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

