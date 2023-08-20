Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (63-59) and the Kansas City Royals (40-85) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on August 20.

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for the Cubs and Jordan Lyles (3-13) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Royals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 32.4%, of the 111 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won nine of 33 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (502 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

