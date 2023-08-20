Matt Duffy vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Duffy (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 54.7% of his 64 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 64 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (20.3%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.318
|AVG
|.200
|.385
|OBP
|.241
|.388
|SLG
|.253
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|13/7
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
