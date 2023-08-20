The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty is hitting .278 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Beaty has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
  • Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
.357 AVG .235
.438 OBP .316
.357 SLG .412
0 XBH 3
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
3/1 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Hendricks (4-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
