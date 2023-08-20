The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is hitting .278 with three doubles and three walks.

Beaty has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once three times this season (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .357 AVG .235 .438 OBP .316 .357 SLG .412 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 3/1 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0

