Kyle Isbel -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Cubs.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 66 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Isbel has driven home a run in 19 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 33
.250 AVG .225
.274 OBP .256
.366 SLG .396
9 XBH 14
2 HR 2
13 RBI 9
18/3 K/BB 26/5
4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs are sending Hendricks (4-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed a 4.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
