After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is batting .253 with six doubles, four triples and five walks.
  • In 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), Blanco has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 29 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Blanco has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 29 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.297 AVG .217
.333 OBP .294
.486 SLG .370
5 XBH 5
0 HR 0
7 RBI 6
11/2 K/BB 12/3
5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
