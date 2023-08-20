After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .253 with six doubles, four triples and five walks.

In 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), Blanco has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 29 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Blanco has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 29 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Cubs

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .297 AVG .217 .333 OBP .294 .486 SLG .370 5 XBH 5 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 12/3 5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings