Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- hitting .419 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 140 hits and an OBP of .321, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .502.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 82 of 122 games this year (67.2%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 46 games this year (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|61
|.302
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.307
|.563
|SLG
|.439
|31
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|51
|RBI
|28
|43/13
|K/BB
|57/14
|13
|SB
|23
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
