Bobby Witt Jr. -- hitting .419 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 140 hits and an OBP of .321, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .502.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 82 of 122 games this year (67.2%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 46 games this year (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 61 .302 AVG .260 .335 OBP .307 .563 SLG .439 31 XBH 24 15 HR 9 51 RBI 28 43/13 K/BB 57/14 13 SB 23

Cubs Pitching Rankings