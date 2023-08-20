The 2023 Women's World Cup is currently in the Round of 16 part of the tournament, with one game on the calendar for Friday, August 11, as teams look to advance to the quarterfinals.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of Friday's Women's World Cup action.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Friday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is scheduled for Friday. Here's the day's agenda:

Japan vs. Sweden: 3:30 AM ET on August 11 (TV: FOX US)

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Curious which countries are the top dogs at this year's Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- plus the most up-to-date championship odds -- below:

England: +275

Spain: +300

Japan: +450

France: +500

Australia: +850

Netherlands: +1100

Sweden: +1100

Colombia: +2800

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.