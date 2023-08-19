How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will play Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank eighth-best in MLB play with 164 total home runs.
- New York is 22nd in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .231 batting average.
- New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (517 total).
- The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- New York's 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.250).
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 138 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 593 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .327.
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.308 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees are sending Gerrit Cole (10-3) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Cole is trying to collect his 19th quality start of the season in this game.
- Cole will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (5-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In 15 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|L 11-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|L 5-0
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|L 2-0
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Pivetta
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jhony Brito
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jose Urquidy
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Justin Verlander
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
