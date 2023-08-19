The Chicago Cubs (62-59) host the Kansas City Royals (40-84) on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (13-3, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (8-8, 4.91 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (13-3, 3.21 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-8, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (8-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.

Singer is trying for his fourth quality start in a row.

Singer will try to continue a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (13-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.21 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 22 games.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.