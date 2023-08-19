The Chicago Cubs (62-59) will lean on Nico Hoerner when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (40-84) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +155.

Royals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (13-3, 3.21 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-8, 4.91 ERA)

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the desire to wager on the Royals' matchup against the Cubs but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 2-3 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 11-34 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 4-6.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

