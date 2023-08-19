On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .273 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 12.1% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season (41.2%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 1 .350 AVG .000 .395 OBP .000 .850 SLG .000 8 XBH 0 6 HR 0 10 RBI 0 10/3 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings