On Saturday, Michael Massey (.439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 96 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (28.1%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 25 of 96 games (26.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .240 AVG .217 .308 OBP .249 .360 SLG .379 12 XBH 11 3 HR 7 20 RBI 21 32/14 K/BB 43/6 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings