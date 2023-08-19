Michael Massey vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Michael Massey (.439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 96 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (28.1%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 25 of 96 games (26.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.240
|AVG
|.217
|.308
|OBP
|.249
|.360
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|21
|32/14
|K/BB
|43/6
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (13-3) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks eighth, 1.190 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd.
