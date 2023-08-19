On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .284.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In four games this season, he has homered (4.5%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.0% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .316 AVG .248 .351 OBP .303 .420 SLG .335 14 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 13 34/12 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

