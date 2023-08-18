Nelson Velazquez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez -- batting .235 with four home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Cubs Odds
|Royals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Cubs
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .288 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), Velazquez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 43.8% of his games in 2023, and 12.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (43.8%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Matt Duffy
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Michael Massey
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.348
|AVG
|.083
|.348
|OBP
|.083
|.870
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.71, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.