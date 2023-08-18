Kyle Isbel -- batting .265 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 36 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in four games this season (6.3%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Isbel has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this season (17 of 64), with two or more RBI three times (4.7%).

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .250 AVG .215 .274 OBP .248 .366 SLG .383 9 XBH 13 2 HR 2 13 RBI 7 18/3 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings