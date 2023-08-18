Drew Waters vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Drew Waters (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .236 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 35 of 60 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (33.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.279
|AVG
|.192
|.364
|OBP
|.226
|.510
|SLG
|.293
|12
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|9
|28/10
|K/BB
|49/5
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Taillon (7-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.71, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
