On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.317), slugging percentage (.495) and total hits (135) this season.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 44 games this year (36.7%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (54 of 120), with two or more runs 11 times (9.2%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .302 AVG .249 .335 OBP .298 .563 SLG .422 31 XBH 23 15 HR 8 51 RBI 25 43/13 K/BB 55/14 13 SB 21

