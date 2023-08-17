How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces hit the floor in the only matchup on the WNBA slate today.
Today's WNBA Games
The Las Vegas Aces play the New York Liberty
The Liberty travel to face the Aces on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Prime Video and YES
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 27-3
- NYL Record: 24-6
- LVA Stats: 94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (second)
- NYL Stats: 88.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -278
- NYL Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 175 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
