Royals vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 17
The Kansas City Royals (39-83) will look to Maikel Garcia, currently on an 18-game hitting streak, against the Seattle Mariners (65-55) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Kauffman Stadium.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Angel Zerpa (1-1) will get the nod for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.11 ERA) vs Zerpa - KC (1-1, 7.71 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Angel Zerpa
- Zerpa will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old lefty has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .308 against him this season. He has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his four games.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- Kirby (10-8) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in nine scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.9 walks per nine across 23 games.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Kirby has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
- The 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.