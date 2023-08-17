Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 133 hits with 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He's slashing .274/.315/.491 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI (107 total hits).

He's slashing .255/.298/.437 on the year.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 129 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a .261/.323/.437 slash line on the year.

Rodriguez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .308 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2 at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

France Stats

Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .259/.341/.391 on the year.

France enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0 at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.