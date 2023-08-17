George Kirby and Angel Zerpa will each get the start when the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals square off on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 119 home runs.

Fueled by 352 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 490 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined 1.414 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zerpa gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.

The 23-year-old lefty has pitched in relief four times already this season, but will make his first start.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.