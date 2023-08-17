Thursday's game features the Seattle Mariners (65-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-83) clashing at Kauffman Stadium (on August 17) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Mariners.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (10-8, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Angel Zerpa (1-1, 7.71 ERA).

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.

The Royals have come away with 35 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 9-23 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in baseball scoring four runs per game (490 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule