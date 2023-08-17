Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Thursday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen squaring off against the Padres' Rich Hill.

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for August 17.

Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will look to Angel Zerpa (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

SEA: Kirby KC: Zerpa 23 (144.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (9.1 IP) 3.11 ERA 7.71 8.1 K/9 2.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Royals

SEA Odds to Win: -210

-210 KC Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

BOS: Sale WSH: Corbin 12 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (137.1 IP) 4.52 ERA 4.92 11.0 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Nationals

BOS Odds to Win: -185

-185 WSH Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9.5 runs

Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

DET: Skubal CLE: Curry 7 (32.1 IP) Games/IP 30 (69 IP) 4.18 ERA 3.39 10.0 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians

DET Odds to Win: -120

-120 CLE Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-4) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-7) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

NYM: Quintana STL: Wainwright 5 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (66.2 IP) 3.03 ERA 8.77 6.1 K/9 5.3

Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals

NYM Odds to Win: -120

-120 STL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 10.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (12-5) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Hill (7-12) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

ARI: Gallen SD: Hill 25 (155.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (125.1 IP) 3.24 ERA 5.24 9.5 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Padres

ARI Odds to Win: -115

-115 SD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the bump as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Lance Lynn (9-9) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

MIL: Burnes LAD: Lynn 24 (145 IP) Games/IP 24 (137.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 5.88 9.1 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

