The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.410 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .232 with 23 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 114 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven in a run in 28 games this year (24.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .223 AVG .242 .296 OBP .315 .353 SLG .428 17 XBH 21 6 HR 6 23 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 66/18 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings