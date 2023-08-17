MJ Melendez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.410 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .232 with 23 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 114 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 28 games this year (24.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.223
|AVG
|.242
|.296
|OBP
|.315
|.353
|SLG
|.428
|17
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|66/18
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went nine scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
