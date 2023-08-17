On Thursday, Matt Duffy (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .265.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 33 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In nine games this season (14.8%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (19.7%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .317 AVG .203 .387 OBP .247 .390 SLG .261 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 2 13/7 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

