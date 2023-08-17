The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Beaty (batting .269 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty is hitting .278 with three doubles and three walks.
  • This year, Beaty has totaled at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • In three of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
.357 AVG .200
.438 OBP .200
.357 SLG .200
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
3/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
