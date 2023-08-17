The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .289 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
  • Garcia enters this game on a 18-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .450.
  • In 71.3% of his games this season (62 of 87), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (28.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (4.6%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (6.9%).
  • He has scored in 37 of 87 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 41
.324 AVG .252
.358 OBP .306
.429 SLG .340
14 XBH 8
1 HR 3
27 RBI 13
34/12 K/BB 44/13
9 SB 9

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners will send Kirby (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
