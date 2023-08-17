Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 133 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .491. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 66.4% of his games this year (79 of 119), with more than one hit 38 times (31.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44.5% of his games this season (53 of 119), with two or more runs 11 times (9.2%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.298
|AVG
|.249
|.332
|OBP
|.298
|.556
|SLG
|.422
|29
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|8
|51
|RBI
|25
|43/13
|K/BB
|55/14
|13
|SB
|21
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Kirby (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), first in WHIP (1.002), and 41st in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
