Player props are listed for Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Seattle Mariners visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.318/.496 so far this season.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has put up 105 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He's slashed .253/.296/.436 so far this season.

Perez has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners' Luis Castillo (8-7) will make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Castillo has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 10th, 1.040 WHIP ranks fourth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins Jul. 19 6.0 6 3 3 11 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 125 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a .256/.319/.432 slash line so far this year.

Rodriguez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .240 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

France Stats

Ty France has recorded 113 hits with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .257/.334/.390 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0 at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

