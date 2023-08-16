On Wednesday, August 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (64-55) visit the Kansas City Royals (39-82) at Kauffman Stadium. Luis Castillo will get the ball for the Mariners, while James McArthur will take the mound for the Royals.

The Royals are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mariners (-210). A 9-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (8-7, 3.20 ERA) vs McArthur - KC (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 78 times and won 43, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 35, or 32.7%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious nine times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

