James McArthur takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 118 home runs.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 485 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send out McArthur for his first start of the season.

The 26-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Justin Steele 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Jameson Taillon 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins

