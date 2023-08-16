Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +165. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 35, or 32.7%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a record of 10-26, a 27.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 121 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-38 16-44 17-30 22-51 29-59 10-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.