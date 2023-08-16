Matt Beaty vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Matt Beaty -- batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mariners.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is batting .273 with three doubles and three walks.
- Beaty has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.364
|AVG
|.235
|.462
|OBP
|.316
|.364
|SLG
|.412
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/1
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (8-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.20), fourth in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.2).
