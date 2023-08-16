Kyle Isbel vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (hitting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Isbel enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .438.
- Isbel has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 6.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Isbel has driven home a run in 16 games this year (25.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (37.1%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.264
|AVG
|.215
|.291
|OBP
|.248
|.387
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.20), fourth in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.2).
