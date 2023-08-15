The Seattle Mariners hope to break their three-game losing run against the Kansas City Royals (39-81), on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (3-13) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hancock - SEA (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.06 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (3-13 with a 6.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went eight innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 6.06 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.

Lyles heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Lyles is looking for his 14th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emerson Hancock

The Mariners will send Hancock to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits against the San Diego Padres.

He has an ERA of 1.80, a batting average against of .118 and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

