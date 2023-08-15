Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.

Fueled by 347 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 477 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.14) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (3-13) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in eight innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start three times in 22 starts this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Justin Steele 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Jameson Taillon 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks

