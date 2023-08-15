Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (63-55) versus the Kansas City Royals (39-81) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (3-13) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Royals contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (33%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 29-56 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (477 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.14 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule