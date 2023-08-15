Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the hill, on August 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Isbel is batting .389 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 35 of 61 games this year (57.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.3%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (26.2%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.260
|AVG
|.215
|.287
|OBP
|.248
|.385
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Hancock (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
