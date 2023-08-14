On Monday, Nelson Velazquez (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .270 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

In seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), Velazquez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 41.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 12), and 12.5% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season (41.7%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (58.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 .375 AVG .083 .375 OBP .083 1.125 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 3 RBI 1 3/0 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings