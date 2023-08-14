MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .765 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .225 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez is batting .333 with three homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this season (27 of 111), with two or more RBI 12 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.209
|AVG
|.242
|.287
|OBP
|.315
|.341
|SLG
|.428
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|62/24
|K/BB
|66/18
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 126 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.66), third in WHIP (1.024), and 29th in K/9 (9).
