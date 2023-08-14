Monday, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 9 against the Red Sox) he went 0-for-3.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .237 with five doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Waters has had a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.4%).

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has driven in a run in 16 games this year (28.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.9% of his games this season (19 of 56), he has scored, and in seven of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .286 AVG .192 .369 OBP .226 .527 SLG .293 11 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 9 25/8 K/BB 49/5 3 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings