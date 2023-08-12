Steven Matz will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) on Saturday, August 12 against the Kansas City Royals (38-80), who will answer with Cole Ragans. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-145). The contest's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Royals and Cardinals game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 57 times and won 24, or 42.1%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 16-21 (winning 43.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 1-3 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (32.7%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won 28 of 84 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Michael Massey 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.