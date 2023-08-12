How to Watch the Royals vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Nolan Arenado and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 114 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 466 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.
- The Royals rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.404 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Cole Ragans (3-3) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Ragans will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished 12 appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Brayan Bello
|8/8/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Kutter Crawford
|8/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Nick Pivetta
|8/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Austin Cox
|James Paxton
|8/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 12-8
|Home
|Dylan Coleman
|Adam Wainwright
|8/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Steven Matz
|8/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Justin Steele
