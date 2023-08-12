Nolan Arenado and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 114 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 466 (3.9 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.

The Royals rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.404 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Cole Ragans (3-3) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Ragans will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished 12 appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.