Saturday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) and the Kansas City Royals (38-80) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (3-7, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.86 ERA).

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cardinals

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-5.
  • When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
  • The Royals have been victorious in 34, or 32.7%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Kansas City has a win-loss record of 28-56 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (466 total, 3.9 per game).
  • Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 7 @ Red Sox L 6-2 Cole Ragans vs Brayan Bello
August 8 @ Red Sox W 9-3 Brady Singer vs Kutter Crawford
August 9 @ Red Sox L 4-3 Jordan Lyles vs Nick Pivetta
August 10 @ Red Sox L 2-0 Austin Cox vs James Paxton
August 11 Cardinals W 12-8 Dylan Coleman vs Adam Wainwright
August 12 Cardinals - Cole Ragans vs Steven Matz
August 14 Mariners - Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
August 15 Mariners - Jordan Lyles vs Emerson Hancock
August 16 Mariners - Alec Marsh vs Luis Castillo
August 17 Mariners - TBA vs George Kirby
August 18 @ Cubs - Cole Ragans vs Justin Steele

