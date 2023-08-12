The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

Massey has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Massey has driven in a run in 24 games this year (26.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .223 AVG .223 .304 OBP .255 .362 SLG .389 12 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 21 31/14 K/BB 42/6 3 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings