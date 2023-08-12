On Saturday, Kyle Isbel (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .232 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Isbel is batting .278 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has driven home a run in 15 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.1% of his games.

In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .250 AVG .215 .280 OBP .248 .385 SLG .383 9 XBH 13 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings