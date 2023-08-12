Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Kyle Isbel (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .232 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Isbel is batting .278 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has driven home a run in 15 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.1% of his games.
- In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.250
|AVG
|.215
|.280
|OBP
|.248
|.385
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Matz (3-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
